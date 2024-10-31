Catholic World News

Leading French prelate expresses support for Ukraine’s struggle for freedom

October 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Bishops’ Conference of France told the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church that “Ukraine’s independence, not only from the Soviet project but also from Russia, is of significance to all humanity.”

“We are here today to affirm decisively that your country’s struggle is a struggle for the freedom of us Europeans,” Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims said to Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, who is visiting France.

The French prelate, recalling a visit to Ukraine, said that “we remember the traces of shells and bullets on buildings, cars, and countless other structures, the harrowing stories of abuse endured by men defending their country, and the sight of numerous graves in the cemetery—so many young lives lost.”

The Major Archbishop had earlier thanked President Emmanuel Macron for his support for Ukraine.

