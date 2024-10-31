Catholic World News

‘Trial of the century’ was ‘fair and transparent,’ Vatican spokesman says

October 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following the release of the Vatican tribunal’s judgment in the “trial of the century,” a Vatican spokesman emphasized that the trial was “fair and transparent” and offered two considerations.

First, “despite accusations and media statements about the rights of the defense not being guaranteed, the exact opposite is evident,” said Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication.

Second, the trial “tells of a way of using money that did not involve accountability,” said Tornielli. “And it also speaks of how deleterious it is for a reality like the Church to take on ways of operating and behavior borrowed from speculative finance.”

The Vatican spokesman concluded:

Diversifying investments, weighing risk, staying away from favoritism, and, above all, avoiding turning the money one manages into an instrument of personal power are lessons to be learned from the Sloane Avenue building affair. It is a good thing that within the system itself of the Holy See, the ‘antibodies’ have developed that have made it possible to bring to light the facts that are the subject of the trial in the hopes that they will not be repeated.

