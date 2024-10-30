Catholic World News

Cincinnati archdiocese breaks ties with Girl Scouts

October 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of Cincinnati, Ohio, has announced that the archdiocese will break its ties with the Girl Scouts of America, citing the organization’s “false and harmful” stands on sexuality.

The archbishop said that conversations between archdiocesan officials and Girl Scout leaders arrived at the conclusion that the organization today promotes an “ideology contrary to the Catholic understanding of the human person, made male and female in the image and likeness of God.”

The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio responded to the archbishop’s announcement with an expression of disappointment, saying: “No matter her economic, social, racial or religious background, every girl is welcome in Girl Scouts.”

