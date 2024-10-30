Catholic World News

‘Newman Guide’ Catholic colleges report enrollment surges

October 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: While many large Catholic universities are facing declining enrollment and budget deficits, the Cardinal Newman Society reports a surge of growth in the “Newman Guide” colleges: the small schools firmly committed to maintaining their Catholic identity.

Over the past ten years, Ave Maria University has seen its student population grow by 29%, Belmont Abbey College by 13%, Benedictine 20%, Christendom 40%, John Paul the Great 68%, Thomas Aquinas College 50%, and Wyoming Catholic 30%.

Meanwhile three new schools have opened, joining the ranks of the “Newman Guide” schools: College of St. Joseph the Worker in Steubenville, Ohio, Catholic Institute of Technology in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, and Rosary College in Greenville, South Carolina.

