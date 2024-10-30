Catholic World News

Papal tribute to late Cardinal Martino

October 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a telegram of condolence to the brother of the late Cardinal Renato Martino, who died on October 28 at the age of 91.

The Pontiff paid tribute to the prelate as a “zealous pastor” who, in representing the Vatican at the UN, “spared no energy to bear witness to the Pope’s paternal concern for the fate of humanity.”

“He worked with great dynamism for the good of peoples, constantly promoting dialogue and concord,” the Pope concluded. “I ask the Lord to welcome this faithful servant of his to the heavenly Jerusalem, and from my heart I impart my blessing to those who mourn his departure, with a grateful thought for those who cared for him.”

