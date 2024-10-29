Catholic World News

Seminary rector is latest Nigerian kidnap victim

October 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Thomas Oyode, the rector of Immaculate Conception seminary in the Auchi diocese, was abducted on Sunday, October 27, when gunmen attacked the seminary ground during evening prayers.

Diocesan officials reported that they had not yet received any message from the kidnappers. Seminary staff and students were moved to another location for their security.

