Vatican unveils mascot for 2025 world fair, jubilee; announces cultural events

October 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At an October 28 press conference, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, unveiled Luce (video, 45:45), the Holy See’s mascot for the 2025 jubilee year and the 2025 world fair in Osaka, Japan.

Referring to the anime-style mascot, the prelate explained that the Church desires “to live even within the pop culture so beloved by our youth.”

Barbara Jatta, director of the Vatican Museums, announced that the Holy See will display Caravaggio’s Deposition at its pavilion in Osaka. Archbishop Fisichella said that the Art Institute of Chicago was lending Marc Chagall’s White Crucifixion, a favorite painting of the Pope, to the Vatican for part of the jubilee year.

Fisichella and Jatta announced other cultural events prior to and during the jubilee year, including concerts and a display of icons.

