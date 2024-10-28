Catholic World News

Pope concludes synod with call for a missionary Church

October 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis concluded the three-year synod on synodality with a call for a missionary Church that “gets its hands dirty in serving.”

“Brothers and sisters, not a seated Church, but a Church on her feet,” the Pope preached on October 27, during the synod’s concluding Mass, whose principal celebrant was Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops.

“Not a silent Church, but a Church that embraces the cry of humanity,” the Pope continued. “Not a blind Church, but a Church, enlightened by Christ, that brings the light of the Gospel to others. Not a static Church, but a missionary Church that walks with her Lord through the streets of the world.”

The Pope concluded:

And, as we admire the majestic Bernini Baldachin, more sublime than ever, we can rediscover that it frames the true focal point of the entire basilica, namely the glory of the Holy Spirit. This is the synodal Church: a community whose primacy lies in the gift of the Spirit, who makes us all brothers and sisters in Christ and raises us up to him. Sisters and brothers, let us therefore continue our journey together with confidence. Today, the word of God speaks to us, as to Bartimaeus: “Take heart; get up, he is calling you.” Do I feel called? Do I feel weak and cannot get up? Do I call for help? Let us throw off the cloak of resignation; let us entrust our blindness to the Lord; let us stand once more and carry the joy of the Gospel through the streets of the world.

