Papal encouragement of Catholic-Jewish relations

October 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recalled the anniversaries of two milestones in Catholic-Jewish relations and offered encouragement to participants in local dialogues.

“This 22 October marks the 50th anniversary of the creation, by Saint Paul VI, of the Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews, and tomorrow will be the 60th of the Declaration Nostra Aetate of the Second Vatican Ecumenical Council,” the Pope said on October 27. “Especially in these times of great sufferings and tensions, I encourage those who are engaged at local level in dialogue and for peace.”

