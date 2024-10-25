Catholic World News

Church opposes bid to legalize abortion in Nigeria

October 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for the Nigerian Catholic bishops’ conference testified against a bid to legalize abortion in that country, saying that the move would violate the Nigerian constitution, which says that “every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life.”

Father Zacharia Nyantiso Samjumi said that instead of “destroying life, the government should amplify its efforts towards educating the people on the imperatives of the values and dignity of the human person.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

