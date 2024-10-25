Catholic World News

Cardinal Fernandez: discussion of female diaconate will continue

October 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), held a special session with participants in the Synod on October 24, to discuss the role of women in the Church.

Cardinal Fernandez arranged the special meeting in the face of protests from Synod participants who had expected him to attend a discussion last week about the prospects of a female diaconate. Instead, two officials from the DDF attended that session, leaving more than 100 people unsatisfied because they could offer any new information on the topic.

At the October 24 meeting, Cardinal Fernandez stood by his earlier statement that the question of ordaining female deacons was not “mature,” but stressed that the DDF would continue to explore the topic—as would a special commission created by Pope Francis for that purpose.

