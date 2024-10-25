Catholic World News

Holy See calls for ‘decisive action’ on international debt relief

October 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN committee meeting on countries in “special situations”—the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries, and small island developing states—a leading Vatican diplomat said that “the Holy See calls for decisive action on debt relief to protect the human dignity of all, foster growth, and build resilience, and ensure that no country is held back by the burden of debt.”

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said that “removing unsustainable debt burdens creates the fiscal space necessary for countries to invest in poverty eradication, and in other key pillars of integral human development.”

The Vatican diplomat warned that “without such relief, many nations will remain trapped in a cycle of poverty, unable to direct resources toward the well-being of their people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!