Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman highlights late Jesuit’s influence on new encyclical

October 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on Dilexit Nos, the vice director of the Editorial Directorate at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication highlighted the influence of the late Father Diego Fares, SJ, on the new encyclical.

“Over the past few years, we have learned to recognize how important footnotes can be in Pope Francis’ magisterial documents, and this is certainly the case in his new encyclical,” said Alessandro Gisotti. “In the first footnote, the Pope confides that the inspiration for the introductory pages—which set the direction for the entire document—came from his Jesuit friend and disciple.”

“This reporter had the privilege of knowing Father Diego,” Gisotti recalled, “and interviewing him many times about the spirituality, roots, and vision of Jorge Mario Bergoglio. Reflecting on those conversations, it becomes evident how often Fr. Fares referred to the word ‘heart’ when speaking of his spiritual director, who became the Archbishop of Buenos Aires and later the Bishop of Rome.”

“These references help us understand that Pope Francis’s fourth encyclical is not the result of theoretical study, but of his lived experience,” Gisotti added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!