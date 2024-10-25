Catholic World News

New papal encyclical is key to understanding Pope Francis’s teaching, archbishop says

October 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a Vatican press conference (video) for the presentation of Dilexit Nos, Archbishop Bruno Forte of Chieti-Vasto, Italy, said that the new encyclical “was born from the spiritual experience of Pope Francis, who feels the drama of the enormous suffering caused by wars and the many acts of violence underway and wants to be close to those who suffer by proposing the message of divine love that comes to save us.”

“The encyclical precisely in this way offers the key to understanding the entire magisterium of this Pope,” he continued. “Far from being a magisterium reduced to the social, as has sometimes been clumsily understood, the message that this Pope has given and gives to the Church and to the entire human family arises from a single source, presented here in the most explicit way: Christ the Lord and His love for all humanity.”

Sister Antonella Fraccaro, superior general of the Disciples of the Gospel, also spoke at the press conference, adding:

In continuity with the social encyclicals Laudato Si’ and Fratelli tutti, this encyclical celebrates the greatness of our encounter with the love of Jesus Christ. Turning to the heart of Jesus, which is the seat of God’s love, we too find the center of love.



The heart of Jesus takes us to the center of our person and leads us to love with our whole self, involving thoughts, feelings, actions. It makes us capable of weaving fraternal bonds, of recognizing the dignity of every human being, and of taking care of our common home together.

