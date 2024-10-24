Catholic World News

Traditionalist ordinations to resume in French diocese after 2-year delay

October 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Six members of the traditionalist Missionaries of Divine Mercy will be ordained on December 1 in the Diocese of Fréjus-Toulon, France, after a Vatican-ordered halt to priestly ordinations in that diocese.

In June 2022 the Vatican ordered the diocese to suspend priestly ordinations, citing concerns about the preparation of seminarians. Bishop Francois Touvet was then appointed as coadjutor bishop of the diocese, with responsibility for the training of candidates for the priesthood. Bishop Touvet said that the resumption of ordinations “are the fruit of a trusting and peaceful dialogue maintained with the superior of the community.”

