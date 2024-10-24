Catholic World News

Vatican signs accord with Czech Republic, ensuring legal status of Church

October 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has signed a diplomatic accord with the Czech Republic, establishing the legal rights of the Church in that country.

The agreement guarantees the religious freedom of the Church and of all people in the Czech Republic, and creates a strong presumption against government regulation of religious worship.

Although only 10% of the people of the Czech Republic are Catholic, the importance of the document was signified by an October 24 ceremony in Prime Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin signed the official accord.

