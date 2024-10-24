Catholic World News

Vatican urges Hindus to work for inter-religious harmony

October 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the world’s Hindus, timed for the Hindu festival of Diwali (also known as Deepavali), the Dicastery for Inter-Religious Dialogue has made a pointed request for efforts to promote harmony among different faiths.

“With the immense potential religions have to create conducive conditions for harmony in society, all religious leaders have the sacred duty to encourage their followers to strive for harmony,” the Vatican statement says, calling for “concrete action and collective effort from all individuals, families, educational institutions.”

The Vatican has sent a messages of greeting to Hindus each year for Diwali—the feast that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and marks the beginning of the new year. But this year’s message takes an unusual tone, with the Vatican offering “to share with you some thoughts on how both Christians and Hindus can promote harmony amidst diversity and despite differences.”

The Vatican message begins with the observation that in today’s world, people of different faiths and cultures often live side by side, making the need for harmony more immediate. The message does not refer to recent clashes between Hindus and Christians, especially in India, but insists: “Sowing the seeds of harmony amidst diversity and despite differences is a practical necessity that calls for concrete action and collective effort from all individuals, families, educational institutions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!