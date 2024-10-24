Catholic World News

Pope to young people at the Synod: ‘Keep moving forward’

October 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a video message to young adults who are participating in the current session of the synod on synodality.

“When water flows, it’s good,” the Pope said, “but when water stops, it ends badly.” The Pope warned that “the young person who is tired is the first to be corrupted,” much as stagnant water is corrupted by “little creatures.”

