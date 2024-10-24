Pope to young people at the Synod: ‘Keep moving forward’
October 24, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a video message to young adults who are participating in the current session of the synod on synodality.
“When water flows, it’s good,” the Pope said, “but when water stops, it ends badly.” The Pope warned that “the young person who is tired is the first to be corrupted,” much as stagnant water is corrupted by “little creatures.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Today 8:11 AM ET USA
‘Keep moving forward’ can be bad advise when there is no clear goal or no direction of what is forward and what is backward, or when someone stands at the edge of a cliff. Thankfully, "Our help is in the name of the Lord, who made heaven and earth." [Psalm 124]