Church made no effort to end past clerical abuse, Irish archbishop says

October 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin said that sex-abuse complaints were not addressed in the Church in past years because of “a culture of denial, a culture of covering up, a culture of silencing.”

In an EWTN interview, the Irish archbishop said: “There was a fortress mentality: protect the Church first.” As a result, he said, there was “no effort made to deal with the perpetrators.”

