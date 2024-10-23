Catholic World News

The possession of nuclear weapons is immoral, Vatican diplomat says at UN

October 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN committee meeting on October 22, a leading Vatican diplomat emphasized “the urgent need to advance the pursuit of nuclear disarmament at a time when the threat of the use of nuclear weapons is at its highest level in many generations.”

“There can be no peace through deterrence,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “Moreover, the possession and production of nuclear weapons is not only immoral, it also diverts resources that could be used to achieve genuine global security.”

The prelate also said:

It is regrettable that, in the context of instability the international community, neglecting important treaties on arms control, disarmament and transparency, has opted for division rather than embracing a spirit of fraternity. Consequently, the international disarmament framework remains ensnared in a state of deadlock, hindering progress and exacerbating global risks. It is imperative to overcome these obstacles and renew the commitment to collaborative efforts, thereby advancing towards a safer and more stable world free from nuclear weapons.

