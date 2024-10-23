Catholic World News

Vatican hosts conference for laity on Confession

October 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Apostolic Penitentiary has organized a two-day conference on Confession to which all the faithful, especially laity, are invited.

Speakers at the conference, which begins October 24, include Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the Major Penitentiary; Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication; and Linda Ghisoni, undersecretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life. Bishop Krzysztof Nykiel, regent of the Apostolic Penitentiary, will offer advice on making a good confession.

The conference’s registration form allows for virtual as well as in-person attendance.

