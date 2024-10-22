Catholic World News

Pyschological evaluation ordered for LA bishop’s accused killer

October 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A California judge has ordered a psychological evaluation of Carlos Medina, the man who faces trial for the killing of Bishop David O’Connell.

Bishop O’Connell, an auxiliary of the Los Angeles archdiocese, was found dead in his home on February 18. Police soon arrested Medina, who had worked around the bishop’s residence. The defendant’s lawyer has argued that his client is not mentally competent to face trial.

