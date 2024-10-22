Catholic World News

Cardinal Pizzaballa: two-state solution no longer realistic in Holy Land

October 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem has said that the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “not realistic now,” in light of the latest war.

The Vatican has long called for a two-state solution. But Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa told an EWTN audience that “you need something new, creative—I don’t know what—but the previous agreements, ideas, the prospective two-state solution, everything is not realistic now.”

Cardinal Pizzaballa declined to offer a proposal of his own, saying that the opposing parties must negotiate a viable peace agreement. “I don’t think the Church should enter these things,” he said, stressing that the role of the Church is simply to appeal for peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!