DC cardinal urges prayer, reflection before November elections

October 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Interviewed in Rome during the synod on synodality, Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington called upon voters to “pray,” “reflect,” and “decide” as the November elections approach.

“Those who are running for public office probably will not satisfy each and every issue that lies before you,” he said, as he encouraged Catholics to “rank [the issues], learn about them, pray about them, make a conscientious decision.”

The prelate also said that synod participants from other nations “are somewhat perplexed by the anger, the vitriol, the rhetoric” surrounding the US election.

