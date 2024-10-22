Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat laments ‘relentless increase’ in military spending, calls deterrence ‘illusory’

October 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN committee meeting on October 16, a leading Vatican diplomat said that “the unchecked growth of military spending is deeply worrying. The relentless increase in defense-military expenditures diverts critical resources that could be invested in the pursuit of genuine human security.”

“Against this background, the Holy See urges all States to reconsider their spending priorities and work for the promotion of a culture of peace and life, rather than a culture driven by war and death,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations.

In his statement, Archbishop Caccia emphasized that “it is imperative to pursue a policy of disarmament because the belief in the deterrent value of weapons is illusory. At a time when the threat of nuclear conflict is dangerously close to becoming a reality once again, it is essential for the international community to intensify its efforts to strengthen and implement arms control and disarmament treaties.”

