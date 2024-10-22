Catholic World News

‘Sports are a hymn to life,’ Pope says in message

October 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent an Italian-language message to a sports newspaper, Corriere dello Sport, as it marks its 100th anniversary.

The Pope recalled his youth, spoke of the value of sports, and paid tribute to athletic contests as a “hymn to life.” He also sounded a serious note:

The competition of sport is healthy, because it requires patience, listening to the coach, respect for opponents, for the rules and for the referees, coordination with teammates: in the world instead the aim is often to destroy the opponent, to make the rules ourselves, to reject those who want to moderate the confrontation between the parties according to international law.

