Catholic World News

Papal encyclical on Sacred Heart to be released this week

October 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written an encyclical on the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and the document will be released on October 24, the Vatican has announced.

Entitled Dilexit Nos, this will be the 4th encyclical by Pope Francis. Its release comes during the 350th anniversary of the appearance of Jesus to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, who made popular the devotion to the Sacred Heart. The encyclical is the Pontiff’s response to a world “which seems to have lost its heart.”

The three previous encyclicals of Pope Francis are Lumen Fidei (2013), which Pope Benedict XVI had begun to draft before his resignation; Laudato Si’ (2015), on the care of the environment; and Fratelli Tutti (2020), on universal brotherhood.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!