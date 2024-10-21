Catholic World News

Father Radcliffe: discuss Synod document without fear

October 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: As participants at the Synod on Synodality awaited delivery of a confidential first draft of the Synod’s final statement, Father Timothy Radcliffe encouraged frank and free discussion of the issues.

Although the draft will not be made public—in keeping with the orders of Pope Francis—Father Radcliffe said that Synod participants should respond “without fear of what others say, in mutual respect.” In a reflection on the role of the draft document, he said that participants “need not be afraid of disagreement.”

Reflecting on the influence of theologians who have “endured persecution prior to the [Second Vatican] Council,” Father Radcliffe said: “Freedom is the double helix of the Christian DNA.”

