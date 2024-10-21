Catholic World News

Peruvian cardinal-designate condemns lay group as fascist revival

October 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlos Castillo of Lima, Peru—who has been named by Pope Francis to become a cardinal at the December consistory—has said that the Sodality of Christian Life (SCV) should be suppressed.

The SCV, a lay movement founded in 1971 by Peruvian Luis Fernando Figari, has been the target of repeated Vatican investigations. In 2017 Figari was banned from the movement, and this August the Vatican ordered the expulsion of several other leading members.

Cardinal-designate Castillo, in an essay that appeared October 19 in El Pais, condemned the movement as “the revival of fascism in Latin America, using the Church cunningly” to advance a political agenda.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!