Eswatini’s king meets with Pontiff

October 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received King Mswati III of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) on October 18.

The Holy See Press Office included the meeting on the day’s list of papal audiences but, in a break from established practice for audiences with heads of state, did not issue a statement on the topics discussed.

Following the 30-minute meeting, the Eswatini Observer reported that the king “wished the Holy See and the Catholic community under his guidance good health and success, encouraging them to continue to develop and touch the lives of millions of people.”

The Southern African nation of 1.1 million (map) is 87% Christian (5% Catholic), with 10% adhering to ethnic religions.

