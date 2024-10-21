Catholic World News

Passionists elect new superior general

October 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The 48th general chapter of the Congregation of the Passion has elected Father Giuseppe Adobati Carrara to a six-year term as superior general (video).

Father Adobati was born in 1969, entered the Passionists in 1991, and was ordained to the priesthood in 1996. He was superior of a province that comprises Italy, France, Bulgaria, Portugal, and Angola.

Father Adobati succeeds Father Joachim Rego, who hailed from Myanmar and had served a maximum of two terms.

St. Paul of the Cross (Paolo Francesco Danei) founded the Passionists in 1720. Its membership fell from 2,326 to 1,890 between 2000 and 2020.

