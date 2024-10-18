Catholic World News

Bishop Daly says Catholic hospitals ‘violating their mission

October 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, Washington, has suggested that the US bishops should respond to a crisis in Catholic health-care, saying that Catholic hospitals are “violating their mission,” after the release of a report showing that 150 Catholic hospitals in the US are providing gender-altering treatment.

“I’m appalled, but sadly I’m not surprised,” by the report, BIshop Daly told the National Catholic Register. He explained that his personal experience with Catholic health-care institutions had convinced him that many had lost their Catholic identity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

