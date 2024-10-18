Catholic World News

Former Archbishop of Canterbury backs assisted-suicide measure

October 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: The retired Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. George Carey, gave his backing to legislation that would allow physician-assisted suicide in the United Kingdom.

The former leader of the Church of England, who sits in the House of Lords, said that the Anglican prelates in that body should support the legislation, to help those who “want a dignified, compassionate end to their lives.” He complained that “church leaders have often shamefully resisted change.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!