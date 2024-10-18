Catholic World News

Trump raps Harris’ absence at Al Smith dinner

October 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Former President Donald Trump drew laughs and some frowns from the audience as he spoke at the Al Smith dinner on October 17.

Trump entertained the crowd with pointed jabs at his political opponents, and scolded his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, for failing to attend the event, saying that her absence was “deeply disrespectful” to “the great Catholic community.”

Harris, the first major-party presidential candidate in decades who had turned down an invitation to the event—a fundraiser for Catholic Charities—sent a video message, which produced some laughs and scattered boos.

