Italian senate votes to bar surrogacy abroad

October 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian Senate has approved legislation that would make it a crime for Italian citizens to engage in surrogate motherhood, even if it is done outside Italy.

In Italy itself, surrogacy has been illegal since 2004, under the terms of legislating regulating assisted reproduction.

