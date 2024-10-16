Catholic World News

Irish primate urges faithful to stop assisted suicide

October 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, has called upon the faithful to contact their legislators and state their opposition to a bill that would allow for physician-assisted suicide.

“For all those who cherish a culture of life across these islands, the introduction of laws to permit assisted suicide is an affront to a safe and protective society. Such legislation should be strongly opposed,” the archbishop said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!