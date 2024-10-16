Catholic World News

New York archdiocese sells headquarters building

October 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New York has sold its headquarters building at 1011 First Avenue in Manhattan, bringing a sale price of over $100 million.

The archdiocese will be moving its offices to a smaller location close to St. Patrick’s cathedral, with the move coming by summer of next year.

Archdiocesan spokesman Joseph Zwilling said that the proceeds of the sale would help to “ease the financial burden caused by the sexual-abuse crisis.”

