Trump leads among Catholics in battleground states, poll shows

October 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Former President Donald Trump holds a significant lead over Vice President Kamala Harris among voters in the “battleground states,” according to a new poll sponsored by the National Catholic Reporter.

The poll gives Trump a 50-45% lead in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin: the states generally regarded as most likely to decide the presidential election.

The poll, by Mercury Analytics, surveyed 1,172 Catholic voters in those states, and claims a margin of error of less than 3%.

