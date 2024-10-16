Catholic World News

Treat patients as images of God, Pope urges doctors

October 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Doctors should be “protectors of the lives of those who suffer,” Pope Francis said in an October 16 address to members of the Italian Society of Surgery.

The Pontiff encouraged the physicians to act as “artisans of health, treating others with the same care with which you would want to be treated.” They should guard against any tendency to see a patient as “merely an object of scientific investigation and technical manipulation,” he said.

