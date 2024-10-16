Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeals for victims of world conflicts

October 16, 2024

In a series of tweets (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) that echoed comments made at the conclusion of his weekly Angelus address, Pope Francis renewed his appeals for victims of conflicts around the world:

“I follow the dramatic situation in Haiti, where violence against people continues, forcing them to flee their homes in search of safety elsewhere, both within and outside the country. Let us never forget our Haitian brothers and sisters.”

“I continue to follow events in the Middle East with concern. I once again call for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts. The paths of diplomacy and dialogue must be pursued to achieve peace.”

“I am close to all the populations involved, in Palestine, Israel and Lebanon, where I ask the United Nations peacekeeping forces to be respected.”

“I appeal for Ukrainians not to be left to die of cold, and that air attacks on the civilian population must cease, as they are always the most affected. Stop killing innocent people!”

“Brothers and sisters, war is an illusion. It is a defeat, and it will never bring peace or security. War is a defeat for everyone, especially those who believe themselves to be invincible. Stop, please!”

