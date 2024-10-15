Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State pays tribute to late progeria advocate Sammy Basso

October 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Sammy Basso, a molecular biologist who suffered from progeria, died on October 5 at the age of 28. He was the longest survivor of the rapid aging disease.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, sent a message of condolence that was read at the funeral Mass, celebrated by Bishop Giuliano Brugnotto of Vicenza. Cardinal Parolin recalled, “I met him one Christmas, at my house and later when he came to an audience with Pope Francis. I consider this a special grace, because Sammy was a great light that was turned on in the night of the world.”

Bishop Brugnotto read aloud a lengthy testimony written by Basso in 2017.

“Since Jesus died on the cross, as a sacrifice for all our sins, death is the only way to truly live, it is the only way to finally return to the Father’s house, it is the only way to finally see His face,” wrote Basso. “Never tire, my brothers, of serving God and behaving according to His commandments, because nothing makes sense without Him and because each of our actions will be judged.”

“Never tire, my brothers, of carrying the cross that God has assigned to each of us, and do not be afraid to ask for help in carrying it, as Jesus was helped by Joseph of Arimathea,” Basso added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!