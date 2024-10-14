Catholic World News

Three arrested in killing of Honduran church worker

October 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Honduras have arrested three suspected in the shooting death of Juan Antonio Lopez, a Catholic Church worker who was gunned down in September.

Lopez, who headed the office of “pastoral care for integral ecology” in the Trujillo diocese, was killed shortly after he testified that local government officials had linkns to organized crime. He had also charged that illegal mining had polluted local waterways. Investigators are hoping that the three suspects, who have been indicted for the murder, will provide information about who was ultimately responsible.

