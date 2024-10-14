Catholic World News

Michigan governor denies anti-Catholic motive in video parody of Eucharist

October 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: After infuriating Catholics with a video in which she seemed to ridicule the Eucharist, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement claiming that she “would never do something to denigrate someone’s faith.

Whitmer recorded a video in which she “administered” a Dorito chip to another woman, who received it on the tongue, kneeling in a reverential posture.

Among the many Catholic leaders who objected, Paul Long of the Michigan Catholic Conference said that the video was “not not just distasteful or ‘strange;’ it is an all-too-familiar example of an elected official mocking religious persons and their practices.”

The governor responded, implausibly, by saying that the video was intended to promote an employment bill, and “has been construed as something it was never intended to be.”

