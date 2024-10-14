Catholic World News

New protocol facilitates Church’s legal rights in Burkina Faso

October 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michael Crotty, apostolic nuncio in Burkina Faso, and Karamoko Jean Marie Traore, the West African nation’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed an additional protocol to an earlier agreement on October 11.

The protocol, “which consists of a preamble, seven articles and an appendix, further governs the procedure for issuing the certificate of legal personality in Burkina Faso law to public canonical juridical persons based in that nation, thus facilitating their evangelical mission in the promotion of the common good,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

Burkina Faso, a West African nation of 22.5 million (map), is 57% Muslim, 23% Christian (15% Catholic), and 19% ethnic religionist. A jihadist insurgency began there in 2015; the military took over the nation in a 2022 coup.

