Syriac Patriarch meets with Pontiff, rues situation in Lebanon

October 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Patriarch Ignatius Youssif III Younan of the Syriac Catholic Church on October 11. Headquartered in Beirut, Lebanon, the Syriac Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

“It was a very good meeting, and I thanked the Holy Father with all my heart for his support and support as father of the universal Church for Lebanon, which has been suffering for years,” said the Patriarch.

“I believe that all confessions will agree that Lebanon must return to being an independent country, open to all, with the same rights, without external interference,” added the Patriarch, who met with the Pontiff ten days after Israel invaded the nation. “There is a migration of about a million people, many innocent.”

