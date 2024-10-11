Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar conflicts continue; police protecting archbishop

October 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bitter dispute within the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church continues, with a large group of priests in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, India, announcing their refusal to accept the authority of Bishop Bosco Puthur, the apostolic adminstrator, and his staff.

“We will not cooperate with them,” said Father Jose Vailikodath, speaking for the dissident priests, after Bishop Puthur was escorted by police into the residence of Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil. The police were forced to remove several protesters from the archbishop’s residence, and remain to guard the premises.

Bishop Puthur had left his office late in September, after staff members walked out in protest, following the breakdown of a compromise agreement with priests of the archeparchy who are refusing to accept liturgical changes.

