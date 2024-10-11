Catholic World News

Pope meets with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

October 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 11 with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a 35-minute session that centered on the war in Ukraine, the prospects for peace, and the efforts to secure the release of prisoners.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy posted a message on X: “The issue of bringing our people home from captivity was the main focus of my meeting with Pope Francis.”

The Pontiff posted his own message:

All nations have the right to exist in peace and security. Their territories must not be attacked, and their sovereignty must be respected and guaranteed through peace and dialogue. War and hatred bring only death and destruction for everyone.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!