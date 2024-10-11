Catholic World News

Pope assures Ukrainian Catholic leader of continued support for Ukraine

October 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), met with Pope Francis on October 10—four days after the Pontiff declined to name him a cardinal, choosing instead a 44-year-old Ukrainian bishop in Australia.

“The Holy Father promised the Head of the UGCC that he would continue to support Ukraine and engage all diplomatic channels of the Holy See to end the war in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said in a statement. “The Pope pointed out the need to mobilize all efforts to help Ukraine on the verge of winter and assured that he ‘will not let the world forget about Ukraine.’”

“Pope Francis expressed gratitude to the Head of the UGCC for serving the Ukrainian people ‘during such a difficult period in history—for being with your people as a true shepherd,’” the statement continued.

“Today we have an essential task — to resist the militarization of religion, which we witness in the Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as to open the word of God to people amidst severe hardships, to be preachers of hope even in the desperate conditions of war,” said Major Archbishop Shevchuk, who added:

Russia systematically destroys the civilian infrastructure of our cities and villages, striking at residential areas. Today, everyone is aware of the fact that denazification means the destruction of the Ukrainian people, Ukraine without Ukrainians.

