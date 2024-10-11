Catholic World News

‘1 out of 5’: Vatican newspaper decries pervasive sexual assault of girls in sub-Saharan Africa

October 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in it October 10 edition to a new report by UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) on sexual violence against girls.

With the headline “Una su cinque” [One out of five], L’Osservatore Romano, citing the UNICEF statement, reported that 79 million women in sub-Saharan Africa have suffered rape or sexual assault by the time they have turned 18.

According to UNICEF:

Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of victims, followed by 75 million in Eastern and South-Eastern Asia (8%), 73 million in Central and Southern Asia (9%), 68 million in Europe and Northern America (14%), 45 million in Latin America and the Caribbean (18%), 29 million in Northern Africa and Western Asia (15%), and 6 million in Oceania (34%).

“An estimated 240 to 310 million boys and men – or around 1 in 11 – have experienced rape or sexual assault during childhood,” UNICEF added.

