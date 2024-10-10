Catholic World News

Holy See ‘alarmed’ by rise in attacks on religious sites

October 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a conference of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, a member of the Holy See’s delegation to the organization deplored the rise in anti-religious sentiment over the past year.

“Intolerance and discrimination motivated by anti-Semitism and religious prejudice against Muslims, Christians and members of other religions are on the rise, both in the East and in the West,” Mattia Ferrero said on October 8.

“The Hamas attacks of 7 October in Israel and the subsequent violence in the Middle East have unleashed a wave of anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim discrimination and hatred,” he added. The Holy See, he said, “is particularly alarmed by the growing number of attacks against synagogues, mosques, churches, cemeteries and religious sites, which constitute a large percentage of acts of violence motivated by anti-Semitism and anti-religious prejudice.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!